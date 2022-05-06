SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield Friday, Families Against Violence hosted their second annual community Mother’s Day celebration ahead of mother’s day on Sunday.

At Friday’s event, the community was able to come together, with families supporting families who have lost loved ones due to violence.

“Mothers are the cornerstones of the community so this is all about uplifting the community and working together to support one another,” said Francena Brown, President of Families Against Violence.

Families against violence is a support and advocacy group that offers support to families who have lost loved ones to homicide, domestic violence, gun violence, or suicide. Friday marked their second annual mothers day celebration.

“When you lose a loved one it’s hard to celebrate Mother’s Day because they are hurting, grieving, and in pain. So basically what we do is make the mothers feel that they are loved and someone does care for them,” Brown said.

Francena Brown started this group in 2019 in an effort to help grieving families having lost two children of her own to violence. Families Against Violence want to celebrate mothers, advocate against violence in the community, and stand in solidarity.

“We advocate for families, we help them with their funerals, so we make them feel that someone is in their corner,” Brown said.

Dr. Gloria B. Williams lost a son. She says Mother’s Day is a time to come together to celebrate life and make sure that their loved ones are never forgotten.

“And so if we all support each other and share our losses and our experiences that will help each other get through this situation,” said Dr. Gloria B. Williams.

Friday’s event was also a statement of solidarity to make Springfield a safe and peaceful city for everyone.