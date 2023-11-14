SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families Against Violence will be hosting their Psychological First Aid training session in Springfield on Tuesday.

Psychological First Aid (PFA) is an evidence-informed modular approach for helping children, adolescents, adults, and families in the immediate aftermath of disaster and terrorism. People who have been affected by a disaster or traumatic incident, whether survivors, witnesses, or responders to such events, might struggle with or face new challenges after the event.

This approach is designed to reduce the initial distress caused by traumatic events and to foster short- and long-term adaptive functioning and coping.

Families Against Violence supports families who have lost their loved ones due to homicide, vehicular homicide, sudden death, domestic violence, suicide, and COVID-19.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be attending the event on Tuesday, along with Francena Brown, the Executive Director for Families Against Violence, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Francena Brown and her incredible Families Against Violence team for their continued and unyielding efforts in our community. This innovative Psychological First Aid Training continues to support my administration’s outreach efforts to help heal and assist those in need, especially after a traumatic event. Sometimes the wounds are not visible and easily treated. Sometimes they require a more mental health approach to help heal the mind along with the body. Thanks to organizations like Families Against Violence and others, there are resources out there to help those in need and to begin the healing process.”

The training session will be held at One Financial Plaza on Main Street on the 9th floor in Springfield at 9:30 a.m.