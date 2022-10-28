SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and on Friday night community group, ‘Families Against Violence,’ opened the doors at their new location in Springfield to support people impacted by violence.

The organization held a grand opening ceremony at their new location, 32 Hampden Street in Springfield. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was there for the event, telling 22News his administration is proud to work with this organization to stop gang and gun violence in the city.

“Families that need to have peace in their lives, want some peace, or they are going through so much, they can come here and relax,” said Francena Brown, the Executive Director at Families Against Violence.

With the new facility, ‘Families Against Violence’ will support initiatives and programs that aim to provide outreach for those who need it so that another family doesn’t have to suffer the tragic loss of a beloved family member.