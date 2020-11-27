Families begin decorating homes as Christmas approaches

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some western Massachusetts families have already begun decorating their homes and stringing up lights for the holidays.

22News went to Westfield Thursday night and caught up with one family who was turning their Christmas lights on for the first time this season.

The Bonavita family said it’s been a tradition to continue to string up lights every year, especially since some family members have moved out and some have gone off to college.

“[He] would always be home for Thanksgiving break so that’s when we started doing it, Thanksgiving weekend so the whole family could be together so we can put up the lights and the tree,” said Laurie Bonavita.

“I love coming home and doing these traditions,” said Joe, Laurie’s son. “The lights are going on tonight, these are all the pieces that really put the holiday spirit together.”

The Bonavita family told 22News they hope to keep the holiday spirit alive especially during these hard times, and they are thankful to celebrate the holidays safely together.