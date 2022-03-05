SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebration in the Dr. Seuss Museum at the Springfield quadrangle, observing the birthday of the beloved Springfield storyteller.

Families flocked to the museum housing the characters created by Theodore Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, who was born on nearby Mulberry street 118 years ago. There isn’t a family celebrating the occasion that hasn’t been touched by the lessons contained in the stories from the imagination of Dr. Seuss.

“Well he’s a big inspiration, we love his characters, all the lessons and the morals that his books have had,” said Amber Berberich of Longmeadow.

Andrea Schulz of Springfield added, “Well his inspirational characters, and we like to get the kids involved in activities…”

The Springfield Museums have been holding celebrations all week long for Dr. Seuss’ birthday which was Wednesday, March 2.