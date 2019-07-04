Families celebrate Fourth of July at Five Mile Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For generations Springfield area families have spent their fourth of July at Five Mile Pond.

The beach, the water and the picnic grove were again a refreshing destination on this Independence Day holiday.

With the temperature in the 90s Thursday, families gravitated to the cool water, before escaping into the tree lined shade for a barbecue.

Marilyn Oquendo of Holyoke was delighted she and her family spent the day at Five Mile Pond.

Oh, it’s beautiful,” Oquendo expressed. “Especially with the family, kids, a lot of people here, it’s good.”

And the Five Mile Pond season is just beginning. The Springfield Park Department will keep Five Mile Pond open every day until August 10. The popular destination will then remain open every weekend until Labor Day.