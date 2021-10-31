Families celebrate Halloween at Forest Park’s Spooky Safari

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One year ago during the worst of the pandemic, Forest Park was forced to cut back on the number of Halloween visitors. But this Halloween, families came to celebrate with the animals.

Forest Park Executive Director, Sarah Tsitso told 22News, “Not only when they come to the Safari, they take home a lot of stuff, crafts, they’re getting candy, of course, it is Halloween after all. They’re getting books and fun activities to do when they get home.”

It’s Halloween evolving into a learning experience for all children receiving books to take home, as more books are distributed at Halloween venues.

And where is it written that parents can’t have as much fun as their children dressing up for Halloween?

“Well we we’ve been taking the kids for a few years now with the animals…,” said Springfield resident, Lindsay Colcore. “It’s a fun time.”

While another Springfield resident, Danielle added, “It’s awesome, the weather’s perfect, he’s having a very good time, he loves the animals so awesome, great day.”

Families across western Massachusetts came at specific times during the day Sunday, to fully appreciate the experience of celebrating Halloween during a Spooky Safari at the zoo.