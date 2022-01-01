Families celebrate the New Year with Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some may be looking for a bright start to the New Year with Bright Nights in Forest Park.

There are three miles with about 675,000 lights. Bright Nights has been a part of Springfield for more than two decades, and since then, over six-million visitors have driven through.

22News spoke to Felix Ruiv from Longmeadow about why they decided to come out Saturday night. “It was a nice little job done with the lights and the beautiful, all the arrangements and the themes, they were very good.”

And Bright Nights season comes to an end Sunday with a salute to frontline workers. There will be free admission for them Sunday thanking them for the service they provided during this pandemic.