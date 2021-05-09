Families celebrate Mother’s Day with Sunday brunch

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a big weekend for the service industry, as many families took their moms out for a special meal today, especially as the state continues to reopen.

Mother’s day, it’s a day that recognizes mothers, motherhood and the maternal bond. For many families, it is a tradition to take their moms out for brunch, but a year ago many were unable to because of the pandemic. Here in Holyoke at the Delaney House many families, including the LaFogg Family, were eager to get out of the house and enjoy brunch together once more.

Tiffany LaFogg, of East Hampton, told 22News, “We are all just celebrating Mother’s Day together and we are just happy and grateful to do so and get a little bit of fresh air and spend some quality family time together.” The LaFoggs were also celebrating the four generations of women, Gail Moore of South Hampton is the matriarch of the family.

“This is just absolutely wonderful and I am so grateful that I am capable to join them, you always have that love around you,” Mooore said.

At the Delaney House, families had to reserve a table for Mother’s Day celebrations. The brunch menu included lobster bisque, Eggs Benedict, Fried Chicken, and Waffles, and for dessert key lime pie. Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Delaney House and Log Cabin said it’s great to see families get back together again for the holiday.

“It’s just a great thing, we are positive and we are excited, and we are sold out. it’s just all good news right now, the world is coming back together,” Rosskothen said.

Per COVID-19 regulations tables were spread at least six feet apart, and masks were worn indoors unless people were seated.