Families come together for Paper City Mermaid Parade and Movie Night in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a festival atmosphere in Holyoke Friday night.

The Parks and Rec department hosted their first ever Paper City Mermaid Parade and Movie Night.

Community field was transformed into an ocean theme.

The family event was filled with tons things for all who attended, including crafts, face painting, and pictures with Baby Shark.

An organizer for the event wanted to give all kids in the community a fun family vacation – even if they weren’t able to travel out of state.

Lhea Destromp told 22News, “I wanted have a spectacular event to give the kids an opportunity to have something to brag about and something they were really excited about doing.”

The night also included a parade – and rounded out with the movie ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Friday night’s festivities were free and open to the public.