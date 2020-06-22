Families dine outdoors at Delaney House for Father’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — On Father’s Day it is a tradition for some families in Western Massachusetts to go dine at the Delaney House in Holyoke.

The pandemic may have changed the dining experience for this year’s holiday, however, families still came out to treat dad to a special meal.

22News spoke with Mick Cordoff, executive chef and co-owner of the Log Cabin and Delaney House. He told us Father’s Day is a special time for their patrons.

“People come from Connecticut, from Vermont, from all over,” said Cordoff. “It has a special place in their hearts and people just come back for that warm fuzzy feeling.”

The Delaney House currently is operating its table service outside with health and social distancing measures put into place. That includes masks and gloves worn by servers at all times, single-use menus, spaced out tables, and party capacity limits. Patrons can enjoy seating around the hotel and next to the restaurant.

Gary Masciadrelli of Agawam told 22News he was excited to enjoy dinner outside for Father’s Day with the family.

“I have to admit we are tired of take-out,” said Masciadrelli. “So it’s just wonderful to be able to come out and sit down and have somebody wait on you, and get some great food. It’s been quite nice.”

In the second step of Phase Two, Massachusetts restaurants will be allowed to have customers dine indoors.

Starting Wednesday Delaney House will be reopening its indoor table services and they still plan on keeping their outdoor seating.