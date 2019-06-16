Families enjoy a nice night out on Father’s Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Well, you may not have been able to hold any Father’s Day BBQs this year but thankfully there are some other options to choose from.

Families were out celebrating dad Sunday, visiting local restaurants to enjoy a family outing.

While the National Retail Federation expects Father’s Day spending to reach an all-time high of $16 billion, it found that 47 percent of dads enjoy the gift of special outings, like a dinner out.

Lattitude’s Owner and Chef Jeffert Daigneau brought to life his dream of running his very own restaurant in 2008 to share his craft with the community he grew up in.

And where year’s ago he fell in love with the kitchen learning from his great uncle.

Daigneau told 22News, “He was the bar manager at Salvatore’s for a very long time so I was able to see back in the kitchen there. He and his wife owned Alexanders restaurant in Feeding hill so you know he was very influential.”

Daigneau said it was important for him to share with the community a new and exciting way of dining out especially this Father’s Day.