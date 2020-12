SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tradition for so many here in western Massachusetts, some people got of the house this Christmas to enjoy Bright Nights at Forest Park.

Sumner Avenue was busy Friday night, with a line of cars filled with families waiting for the gates to open.

It might not be a white Christmas this year with all the rain melting the snow but people were still able to enjoy the lighting displays.

Bright Nights will continue through Wednesday, January 6.