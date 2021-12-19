Families enjoy brunch with Santa at the Delaney House in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Dozens of Springfield area children shared brunch with their parents Sunday, and there was a special guest as we approach Christmas day.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made good on that promise Sunday morning at Holyoke’s Delaney House restaurant. It was a return to a longstanding Christmas season tradition that had to be cancelled a year ago.

“It feels great, we sold out within ten minutes when we did this, we used to do a few, we’re trying to navigate but we sold out within five to ten minutes,” Owner Peter Rosskothen, told 22News. “People want this Santa having fun and families having fun that’s what this is all about.”

Children were able to take pictures with the big man and tell them what they want for Christmas, now just six days away.