HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s better than going out to brunch with family on Easter Sunday?

Families, dining here at The Delaney House in Holyoke. The Easter holiday, feeling a little more normal this year, now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Delaney House at the Log Cabin told 22News, “We are doing three times the business we did last year. The restrictions are gone so we have more tables. Tables sizes are bigger. We got more people and people are more comfortable going out!”

Families got to enjoy a three to four course meals, including some fun dishes like lobster & crab omelets and even fruit n’ waffles. Amy Beresky of Longmeadow came out to celebrate her daughter, Aurora’s very first Easter.

“It’s just really special,” Beresky expressed. “We haven’t been able to share here as much with family as much as we would’ve liked with all the events, so it’s really nice to be out and be able to celebrate with her.”

Other families told 22News they’re hoping to start making brunch a new Easter tradition.

“This is our first time. We wanted to wear dresses and look pretty,” said Bianca Frederick of Chicopee. “The guys wanted to dress up too and enjoy family time so here we are.”

Families, happy to be together and start creating new memories.

“It means a lot because last year with the whole pandemic we couldn’t go out. We couldn’t do nothing as a family,” said Davis Velazquez of Chicopee.

About being with her family this Easter, Frederick told 22News, “It means everything to me. They are my world and I just love being with them. I’m happy.”