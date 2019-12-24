Families enjoy holiday festivities at “Santa’s House” in Mittineague Park

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season festivities continued all over western Massachusetts Monday.

Mittineague Park in West Springfield was home to a special holiday treat, as children had the chance to visit “Santa’s House.”

Visitors were lined up outside long before before visiting hours started, eager to meet with Santa just one night before Christmas Eve.

One family, originally from West Springfield, came all the way from Ware to celebrate their son’s first Christmas. Javier Stewart told 22News, “Pretty excited, want to see his reaction to all of this, but we’re trying to live through him a little bit as well so, keeping the holiday spirit up and we heard that West Springfield had this going on so, not bad coming back home and seeing Santa with the baby.”

Visitors also dropped off donations to benefit Operation Santa, to help families in need this holiday season.