Families enjoy last days of summer at Chicopee Memorial State Park

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer in New England.

Not many people visited Chicopee Memorial State Park Saturday afternoon but those who were there enjoyed the peace.

“It’s nice,” said Yeidy Olivo. “It’s not a lot of people so it’s quiet, so it’s nice.”

Some used the weekend as a way to decompress before the start of fall activities. “It’s really fun. I get some time off before school starts,” Olivo continued.

One family told 22News they caught up with each other after being separated due to COVID-19.

“Doing a little hiking, some swimming, a little grilling, we haven’t seen each other in six months,” said Lauren Gottschalk. “It’s the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other, it’s been really difficult.”

But they weren’t just getting together to enjoy the warm weather, it was a special day for the group of young cousins.

“It’s my cousin’s birthday, he is turning five. My favorite part of the day is trying to light that fire,” Gottschalk said.

AAA says that 55 percent of people who planned to travel this weekend were staying inside the state, with 40 percent planning on visiting the beach.