LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For nearly three quarters of a century Portuguese Americans from all over America have spent part of their Labor Day weekend in Ludlow for a cultural re-awakening known as “Festa”.

They refresh their cultural roots on the grounds of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, enjoy the foods of their native Portugal, and the music. Many will savor the experience and recognize all of the cultural icons that make Festa so meaningful to so many each year.

Families living in Ludlow have adopted Festa as their own, including Cory Day who told 22News about why he likes coming to the annual celebration. “We’ve been doing this for a little bit. We’re coming here, and I enjoy the Portuguese food and culture. Also just have fun with the family.”

A highlight will come Sunday evening, following the religious service at Our Lady Of Fatima Parish the faithful will embark on their candle lit procession through the streets of Ludlow.