SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With such beautiful weather this Memorial Day weekend many families gathered to enjoy the sunny day as a community Sunday.

From barbecues to picnics to even games of catch at the park, families enjoyed this beautiful warm weekend. Many celebrated with music, delicious food and sweets but most importantly, good company.

Forest Park in Springfield received many visitors Sunday. 22News spoke to Angel Luis of Springfield about how he and his family are celebrating this weekend.

“I think this is the perfect day to be with everyone, enjoying, playing, eating and having fun,” said Luis.

There was a lot of action this weekend at Forest Park in Springfield and across the Commonwealth as we finally start to enjoy more of this beautiful summer weather.