Families enjoy winter wonderland at West Springfield Boys & Girls Club

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield families enjoyed a moonlight walk that was lit up by ice lanterns Friday night.

The field in the back of the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club was transformed into a winter wonderland. Families followed along a long, winding path while seeing ice lanterns on display.

The ice lanterns were created by Bill Garvey, an artist from West Springfield. He told 22News he makes them every year but has never put them on display in public before.

“It’s clear to me that people need this,” said Garvey. “Like I said, it’s a great thing to do in February, to get outside and do something like this but this February people really need something even more to get outside.”

Before arriving at the Boys & Girls Club, the lanterns were on display along the trail behind the Irish Cultural Center.