Families gather for allergy-friendly Trunk-or-Treat in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is just days away now and trick-or-treating can be dangerous for children with food allergies.

For the third consecutive Halloween season, Wilbraham children with severe food allergies got to lay off the trick-or-treat candy and still have a meaningful celebration of ghosts and goblins in the parking lot of Wilbraham’s United Church.

It’s called the Trunk or Treat because parents convert the back of their cars, pick-ups and SUVs into a traditional Halloween scene.

Alison Souza’s mom is one of the founders of the event. The 11-year-old has a peanut allergy, preventing her from traditional Halloween activities.

“Kind of upset, very sad to me,” Alison told 22News.

Dozens of Wilbraham families quickly rallied behind the allergy friendly alternative to traditional trick or treating.

“It’s a terrifying time for parents of kids who have allergies, never mind the actual children that have the food allergy, so everything like this is kind to kids with food allergies,” said Alison’s mother, Allisa Souza.

The Wilbraham Fire Department also contributed equipment to make the day even more festive.

The families went home following an afternoon of Halloween activities. Time well spent without the traditional food that would have threatened the health of children who have some type of food allergy.