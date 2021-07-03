Families head to Six Flags New England for July 4th festivities

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July weekend always brings out the crowds to Six Flags New England in Agawam.

By late Saturday morning, Six Flags had attracted many visitors from all over New England to spend much of their holiday weekend enjoying what the amusement park is famous for.

One family told 22News they traveled all the way from Chesterfield, New Hampshire, a good seventy miles away.

“They were very excited to come this year,” said Paula Rilling. “We were unable to come because of the pandemic.”

Rilling became a lifelong fan of Six Flags years ago, when she was growing up in the town of Granby, right here in the Pioneer Valley.

Due to the rain, the Six Flags Independence Day Firework Spectacular that was scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed until Sunday night at 9:15 p.m.