SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots’ Day marks start of the weeklong school vacation, a time when local families and first time visitors to Western Massachusetts head to the Museums at the Springfield Quadrangle.

The Dr. Seuss Museum benefited from this free time for families as did the other attractions at the quadrangle: The Museum of Fine Arts, the Science Museum and the Dr. Seuss Garden.

22News found Brian McCann and his family from Bucks County, Pennsylvania spending the week in the Pioneer Valley and visiting the Springfield museums for the first time.

“The place is great, very clean, very friendly, it’s a great place to come see,” said Brian. “The Hall of Fame is great, and we saw Six Flags… good times.”