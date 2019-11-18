Families in need can register this week for Toys for Joy in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s registration week for the Salvation Army’s toy for joy drive in Holyoke.

The Salvation Army on Appleton Street hopes to distribute toys to 800 families in need this year. They’re accepting, new unwrapped gifts for girls and boys from newborns to 12 years old.

From Monday to Wednesday, families can sign up between 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with proof of identification and address. The Salvation Army of Holyoke serves families in need in Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley, and Granby.

“Our communities are very poor. Some are in shelters. We receive every day a lot of families that come in. So we have been able to give them a smile for receiving a toy. That’s huge.” -Stephanie Garces, Volunteer for the Holyoke Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Springfield is also collecting toys for families in need. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Garces told 22News you can donate toys either at the Salvation Army headquarters or the Holyoke Mall. They’ll be collecting toys on the second floor of the Holyoke Mall next to the AT&T store on November 22nd and December 24th.