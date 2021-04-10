Families in need received free boxes of produce Saturday

Ludlow, Mass. (WWLP) – Some two hundred Springfield area families in need Saturday received boxes of fresh produce, provided free of charge from the new Inter Produce store in Ludlow.

The distribution by volunteers at the food store was identical with seven earlier events at the Inter Produce flagship store in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood. Families taking advantage of this generosity were all hard hit economically by the pandemic.

This is part of the work started by the late Jay Caron from his community service organization.

Longtime friend Gary Delisle told 22News how this weekend’s event honors Caron’s memory, “So in his honor, we’re hosting this event. He was a very giving, caring person and was happy to be a part of it. It’s a great cause and we’re helping to be a part of it.”

Many of the volunteers who helped distribute this food are members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. Store owner Ali Bulut donates the food under the community banner of the Springfield together volunteer organization.