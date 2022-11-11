CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Memorial Plaza and St. Rose Cemetery grounds were among the several locations where Chicopee saluted its service men and women on Friday. The ceremony included several speakers including Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau.

But the value of Veterans Day belongs to the families of departed servicemen and women who are remembered by loved ones.

“My father served in the Korean war, he was a marine for 20 years, I purchased a brick, put his name on it, It’ll be here forever,” said Robert Dodin of Chicopee.

Remembering those we’ve lost with permanent reminders remains a vital component of Veterans Day throughout this country and close to home here in western Massachusetts.