SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference will be held on Tuesday on the steps of Springfield City Hall to call for more involvement in discussions about public safety measures.

Juanita Batchelor, the mother of Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr., who was shot in 2014, will hold a news conference on Tuesday to call for more involvement in Mayor Sarno’s discussions about enhanced public safety measures.

Batchelor and candidate for At-Large City Council, Charles Stokes are just two of the many directly impacted community members that are calling for inclusion in conversations of the planning in gun violence prevention and response.

“Mayor Sarno has invited a dozen or more city/community/organization leaders to go over his enhanced public safety measures following a rise in gun violence in the city. He has not, however, invited people with lived experience/those directly impacted to the so-called table,” states Minister Stokes. “We have many concrete solutions that we believe will contribute to gun violence prevention as well as healing responses for victims and their families to immediately assist.”

Batchelor founded the Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center located at 20 Maple Street in Springfield and will be moving to a larger site beginning on August 1st at 390 Dickenson Street. She believes that families impacted by gun violence should be invited to share their thoughts on solutions.

“I have been fighting for my community for years now and I am not invited in?? As a mother with a son lost to gun violence, I feel like this Mayor does not care about me or the others who have gone through this kind of traumatic event.” She added, “Sure, the Mayor or someone in his office writes a letter to the family when gun violence takes the life of someone, but he has yet to show up in person to meet with grieving families and talk directly with us/them.” “It is our belief that all the families impacted by gun violence should be invited to share their thoughts on solutions, not just people with institutional power and who have no direct experience in the matter,” concludes Batchelor.

The news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the steps of Springfield City Hall on Tuesday.