Families of veterans hope Holyoke Soldiers’ Home moves forward after resignation of superintendent

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh has officially resigned.

In his resignation letter to the board of trustees, Bennett Walsh said in part:

“It has been a honor to serve as Superintendent. Recent events, however, make it impossible for me to continue to serve.”

Just a week ago, the Attorney General’s office announced criminal charges against Walsh and the home’s medical director for their roles in the coronavirus outbreak that led to the deaths of dozens of veterans.

22News spoke with Beth LaPointe whose father is a resident at the soldier’s home. She says she’s hopeful that a change in leadership will result in the care of veterans and that they should not be forgotten.

“My hope is that the Soldiers’ Home moves forward to establish a new culture for the veterans,” said LaPointe. “And for the staff that cares for them.”

Included in the resignation letter is a memorandum from Walsh’s attorney, as well as a number of emails between Walsh and the state.