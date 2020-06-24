Families of veterans lost during Covid-19 outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home believe state did not do enough

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and as you can imagine, the findings of an independent investigation released Wednesday is a lot for family members to take in.

Loved ones of veterans at the facility are outraged that the state and leadership did not do enough to prevent the virus from infecting and killing their loved ones. The rapid spread of the coronavirus led to 76 Covid-related deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home since the first veteran was infected back in March.

It was gun-wrenching for family members like Cheryl Turgeon to hear Governor Charlie Baker deliver the findings of their investigation.

“Where it said the staff felt like they were walking veterans to their deaths, there are no words for that,” Turgeon told 22News. “And the fact they were terrified like they were in another war and they were prisoners. No good could come of it.”

Turgeon believes the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home should have been better prepared, given the spread of the virus at a nursing home in Washington state. She’s hoping for more answers from the attorney general’s investigation that is still ongoing.

Many family members like her want the state to approve the proposed project that would result in a five-story addition to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, so veterans will be better protected in the future. Family members had long been pointing out to 22News the poor management of the coronavirus by the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The report revealed substantial errors and failures by the home’s leadership which likely led to the 76 total Covid-19 total deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. It also stated that Superintendent Bennet Walsh was not qualified to manage a long-term care facility and the Department of Veteran Services failed to effectively oversee the home.





One family member told 22News Superintendent Walsh should not be blamed for the coronavirus spreading at the facility.

“I’ve met him,” said Susan Regensburter. “He’s not the type of person who would fabricate things. And I truly believe that and he proved it that he contacted the higher ups.”

Regensburter said her father became sick after being put in a room with another veteran. There were no masks or other preventative measures taken. Her father recovered and he’s still living at the Soldiers’ Home.

The 174-page report also said there was no evidence that Walsh violated any of the state's reporting requirements for Covid-19 test results and deaths.

It was difficult to hear all the details of the report, especially for those who lost their loved one to the virus. Susan Kenney’s father, a Vietnam veteran died in April after contracting the virus.

“April 15 my father passed,”” Kenney told 22News. “His birthday, his 75th birthday would have been yesterday. And I think he would have made it to that birthday if this didn’t happen.”

Kenney said she’ll be wanting to hear the results of the attorney general’s investigation, which is still ongoing.

The 84 veterans who survived the Covid-19 infection at the facility have since clinically recovered, the state said, after retesting. All employees who were infected have also recovered.