Families play it safe while social distancing at Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Keeping your distance from others in public places has become a way of life in this time of Covid-19.

At Forest Park, the normally busy playground near the entrance of the park zoo was noticeably quiet Sunday. Families stayed to themselves in an effort to create the kind of social distancing necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Out-of-towner Dante Fiore was there to treat his family to a visit to the Forest Park Zoo. He told 22News, social distancing doesn’t always come easily.

“Trying to have a good time. You remember what life is like, still with the masks and the hand washing and staying away from people but life goes on, so get out here and see some monkeys and lemurs,” Fiore said.

Massachusetts will impose new restrictions on travelers from most of the United States next week, with fines of $500 per day for those who do not quarantine or prove they tested negative for COVID-19.