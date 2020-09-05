Families prepare for safe Labor Day weekend travels amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t preventing families across the U.S. from traveling to and through Massachusetts for a Labor Day getaway.

The Armour family of Rochester New York stopped here while on their way to Maine for the holiday and they said they have been able to safely vacation during the pandemic.

“I think we are just going to keep to ourselves and minimize contact,” said Paul Armour. “We have had the opportunity to go to the Adirondacks a couple of times, and kind of trying to stay local to the family cottage.”

During the holiday, MassDOT recommends travelers follow all COVID-19 guidance and social distancing measures while at rest stops and destinations. That includes being prepared with a face covering, knowing what’s open and closed at your destination, and avoiding large groups.

And that’s exactly what the Armour family is planning to do on their vacation.

“Doing some hiking and biking,” said Linda Armour. “So not really be out and about too much but still out in nature with the kids.”

The Massachusetts travel order currently considers 13 states as low risk to travel to.

If you do plan to travel locally this weekend, it’s important to note that Rhode Island is the only New England state that is considered high risk.

COVID-19 Travel Order