Families prepare safe activities for Halloween

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — When it comes to celebrating Halloween, Aubrey Chianciola of Agawam and her family has a few traditions that they like to keep up with.

Whether it’s pumpkin carving or even a Halloween “countdown” made out of paper rings.

“We tear apart the paper from the little loops,” said Aubrey. “We are actually getting closer and closer!”

As they get closer to the day of Halloween, Aubrey’s family is preparing to celebrate a little differently this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well we usually would get together with a few families and we go trick-or-treating around our neighborhood and others,” said Aubrey’s mother, Kaila Chianciola. “This year is going to be different. We are going to do everything outside. We are going to have a bonfire and have a pizza and try to keep things as normal as possible.”

The town of Agawam is allowing trick-o-treating on Halloween. But are advising that those who are celebrating to take all recommended COVID-19 safety measures.

“I know that we would usually put candy in a bucket for kids to grab,” said Kaila. “But we are doing individual bags. I think if you just keep the necessary precautions in place, I think it should be ok.”

Among some of the safety measures, the CDC recommends social distancing from people outside of your household. Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds before opening candy and treats, and always wear a mask.