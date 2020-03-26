Families seeking ways to bury loved ones with churches closed, funeral services limited

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Having to say goodbye to a loved one is hard enough but right now, it’s even more difficult.

Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency order forced churches to close in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But when it comes to funerals there are still some services that can take place.

Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Diocese of Springfield told 22News that there still are options families can consider for funerals despite the closure of churches.

“The family has an option, they can have a small private funeral service in the church or in the funeral parlor or at graveside and in some instances, families are electing to do a simple graveside now and then when the crisis passes a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.” Mark Dupont, Spokesperson for the Diocese of Springfield

Right now, it’s just too early to know just when larger Memorial Services could take place.

Although churches will continue to be closed for Sunday services, a number of them are streaming their services online.