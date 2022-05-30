LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with temperatures in the 90s Monday.

And with the hot and sunny weather, many people chose to celebrate Memorial Day outdoors. 22News spoke to a resident of Ludlow who spent her day at Haviland Pond.

“It’s Memorial Day and I have my day off so what better way to spend it then at the beach soaking up the sun,” said Maggie Jones.

There was a lot of action this weekend across the Commonwealth as we finally start to enjoy summer weather.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90’s again Tuesday, local residents took advantage of their day off from work.