SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many were out and about in western Massachusetts Wednesday as parents have time off from work and kids are home from school.

It’s been a busy week over at the Springfield Museums, with plenty of local families and out-of-towners alike taking advantage of programming there. 22News stopped by Wednesday morning and it was definitely a full house!

Katie Bourque from Simsbury, Connecticut told 22News her family often takes a day trip to Springfield around the holidays, “I’m off from work and these kiddos were staying home from school and we love it up here. Actually, we’ve never been inside the history museum before. We’re always usually across the street at the Dr. Seuss museum with the dinosaurs but today we heard the Grinch was here, so we had to come across and see him.”

Springfield Museums has family programs available through the end of this week, with daily hours of 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parents say they also often spend this week playing games at home, bringing their children to sporting events or going to the movies.