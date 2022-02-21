SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s February vacation which means kids are out of school for this week.

22News caught up with families at Bounce! Trampoline Park in Springfield Monday to see how they’re spending their break.

Fifteen-year-old Teyvan Williams said he wanted to play trampoline basketball with his siblings and cousins. He told 22News he loves to spend his vacation time with his family.

“I’m just having a good time,” Teyvan expressed. “Just spending time with my family and siblings, so yeah.”

Rosa Santiago, Tevyan’s mother, told us, “He’s been looking forward to going to Bounce before vacation started. So it’s definitely the spot.”

“Definitely the spot,” Teyvan agreed.

Williams told 22News that next on their list is going to the movies.