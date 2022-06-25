CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With a team of lifeguards making sure they were keeping the swimmers safe, whole families made Chicopee State Park their destination.

It’s where many people come to cool off on a hot day after the 22News Storm Team Meteorologists signaled the alert to the hot times coming up this weekend.

An abundance of happy people was delighted they had made the right choice to neutralize the heat.

Nhayleen from Springfield told 22News, “So today my mom said ‘let’s go to the lake, it’s super hot,’… we just decided to have fun and go to the lake and take some.”

Since Springfield’s ever-popular Forest Park Pool isn’t scheduled to open until the first of July, lots of families made the most of the spray pads that started spouting a cool down earlier this week.

Along with the spray pads at more than a dozen other Springfield parks.

On a hot day like Saturday, the cold water was truly refreshing.

Tennisha Thompson told 22News, “I started coming today to the spray park to try to beat the heat, a little bit, came out early because before it got too hot, we live pretty close by, so a pretty good place to come by.”

Another hot day is on tap for Sunday and we can probably expect many more families to get out of the house and go where it’s cool and welcoming.

Western Massachusetts residents share the summer experience with a lot of other satisfied folks.