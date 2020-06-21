Families celebrate Father’s Day out on the golf course

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday was no ordinary Father’s Day.

The Covid-19 pandemic has kept many fun places closed. But fathers were still able to go golfing with their daughters and sons.

“When we are on the course we are social distancing together as a family,” Andrew Holmes of Granby told 22News. “We are keeping a distance but we are getting out and having fun at the same time.”

Golfers had to battle the heat but some didn’t sweat it. John Crowley of Chicopee said even with Sunday’s weather, he enjoyed his Father’s Day outing with family.

“On Father’s Day, we have a tradition, eight or nine of us get out to play,” he told 22News. “It’s been a good time, it’s a little warm, but you get used to it.”

The East Mountain Country Club in Westfield was a popular choice for Father’s Day. They disinfect the golf carts after every use and require golfers to wear masks inside the pro shop.

Neither the forecast, or the pandemic got in the way of families hitting the links on this Father’s Day. People said it’s annual tradition, and mentioned golf courses as one of the few fun places open right now.

“We gotta find a way to take pops out, do it out on a budget,” Holmes continued. “We are still young adults so it’s a great course for that and it’s a beautiful day for it too.”

Temperatures reached the 90’s Sunday on the first full day of summer in western Massachusetts.