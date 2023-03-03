SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As four nursing home facilities in Hampden County prepare to close, 22News talking to Congressman Richard Neal about the issue.

During hearings this week, families said they are having a hard time finding a new nursing facility for their loved ones, finding many facilities in our area are not accepting patients.

Neal told 22News, “There is a shortage of beds in long term care and part of the challenge is that the Medicaid supplement sometimes is not adequate for what is necessary but we certainly want to assist wherever we can.”

The four facilities are Willimansett Centers East and West, Governor’s Center and Chapin Center. Northeast Health Group said the reason they are closing is because they lost more than $7 million in revenue, after a 2022 state regulation put a limit on the number of people per room to two.

In the past, the Florida based non-profit said Medicaid rate increases would supplement that gap. Medicaid is the primary payer for 62 percent of nursing home residents nationwide.

The Florida based non-profit plans to dissolve after all facilities close on the proposed date of June 6th.