Families treated to drive-in screening of ‘The Lion King’ in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive-in showing of “The Lion King” in Chicopee was all the more appealing for the hundreds who attended Saturday night.

The Mercedes Benz auto dealership in Chicopee sponsored the family movie and the musical entertainment preceding it Saturday evening.

The fundraiser benefited the Springfield Urban League’s community programs. The President of the non-profit, Henry Thomas, welcomed the financial support as well as the opportunity to go to a drive-in movie.

“I’m very humbled and I feel special,” Thomas told 22News. “The Urban League is worthy of the support. I feel great that folks have enjoyed outside activities because of the pandemic.”

Organizers say more than 100 people came out to Saturday night’s drive-in.