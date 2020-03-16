Families without a home after fire in West Springfield

1  of  2
Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Multiple families are without a home after an early morning fire in West Springfield Monday.

West Springfield Fire Chief Bill Flaherty told 22News the fire at a multi-family home on Belle Avenue started at the front of the house just before 3 a.m. and spread to the attic.

Eversource shut down power to the street while firefighters put out the fire. Power is expected to be restored within the next few hours.

Flaherty said no one was injured but there was extensive fire damage to the third floor and heavy water damage throughout the house.

