Family without a home after fire at apartment building in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire to a multi-unit apartment building Monday night on Northeast Street in Holyoke.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, around 6 p.m. firefighters were called to 13 Northeast Street and found heavy smoke in the basement of the multi-unit apartment building and located a fire burning in a ventilation/light shaft.

The fire was quickly put out but had extended into the walls and window frames of two first floor apartments. Cavagnac said one of the apartments received significant water damage as well.

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

One family of three is without a home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department with assistance from State Police assigned to the Fire Marshal’s Office.