Family escapes burning car during Bright Nights in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family was able to escape the vehicle they were in after it caught fire at Bright Nights in Springfield Monday night.

Springfield fire officials said the car fire at 299 Sumner Avenue in Bright Nights was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a 2002 Ford Explorer burning.

A photo shared by the Springfield Fire Department on Twitter shows the car completely burned from the inside and outside.

The family inside the vehicle was able to get out without any injuries.

Fire officials told 22News the vehicle got stuck up a hill and ignited on fire.