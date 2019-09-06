Family escapes fire at Springfield home without injuries

Watch Live
Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two adults and two children were able to get escape during a fire at their home on St. James St. Thursday night. 

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News crews were called to 90 St. James Street to find a dryer on fire in the home’s basement around 9:10 p.m.  

All four occupants of the home were able to get out safely without injuries.  

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which caused less than $2,000 in damage. 

The Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be an overheated dryer due to excessive lint buildup. 

