Family, friends, fans mourn the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family, friends, and athletes around the world are mourning the loss of one of the greatest to ever play professional basketball. Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and several others died during a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

The birthplace of basketball, Springfield, Massachusetts is where Bryant was scheduled to be this summer for his expected enshrinement into The Hall of Fame with the class of 2020. NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The 41-year old spent 20 seasons in the NBA playing for the Lakers. 22News spoke with one fan who said Kobe was one of the biggest sports icons of the past two decades.

“It’s heartbreaking him and his daughter both going out like that he’s a sports icon and a legend, especially for basketball. Not just, basketball but all sports, everyone looks up to him so it’s just a sad tragedy that happened.”

Kobe leaves behind his wife Vanessa and three other daughters.