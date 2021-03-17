Family members reunite during drive-through parade for Springfield seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a drive-through parade for seniors in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will join with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Resident’s are asked to wear a mask and can decorate their cars if they want. There will also be music and booths with information and surprises.

“Though we cannot be together in person during these extraordinary and unprecedented times, we remain together in spirit. Along with our Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico, we are all so excited to see everyone during this family reunion parade for our seniors and we are all looking forward to the good times and memories we can share together as we continue to work to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus,” Mayor Sarno said.

The program is free to everyone 55 years of age and older and made possible by the Community Foundation Block Grant.