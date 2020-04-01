Family members worried about relatives at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a very emotional time for family members who are very worried for their loved ones.

15 veterans have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and six of them tested positive for COVID-19. 11 veteran residents and 7 staff have also tested positive for the virus.

Governor Charlie Baker said the priority is to stabilize the COVID-19 situation at the Soldiers’ Home and get to the bottom of what happened.

22News spoke with Susan Kenney, a daughter of a veteran, who said it’s been hard to get any answers about her father’s condition.

“I just asked when I could speak to my father and they told us ‘Give us a couple days, give us a couple of days,'” Kenney told 22News. “Well, I hope he’s alive in a couple days, you know? I called and was told he had to be tested. It’s just frustrating not to get answers.”

The state deployed the National Guard to ensure all veterans and staff get tested and that personal protective equipment is in place.