SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of TayClair Moore is demanding accountability in the 2014 murder case, saying her alleged killer should be brought to trial. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office confirms Frederick Pinney still faces a murder indictment but he is out on bail.

In 2014, 29-year-old TayClair Moore was found dead inside a home on Agnes Street. A spokesperson for the DA’s office said there was a mistrial in the murder case in 2016 and Pinney was held without bail. However, that changed in 2018, when bail was set and even lowered for him.

Eventually Pinney was released due to COVID-19 related reasons. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office condemns those decisions.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “We have never relented in our pursuit of justice for TayClair Moore and her family. It is tragic that TayClair’s family has had to endure so much and wait so long for their day in court. Furthermore, the defendant’s release is an injustice and an insult to the tenet’s of our criminal justice system. While the wounds of their loss will never heal, these seemingly incessant delays have only served to inflame their grief. Our system of justice is oftentimes protracted and imperfect, but the delays and interruptions in this case are beyond the pale, and an undue burden for those who have already suffered too much.“

At the steps of the Hampden County Superior Court on Thursday, TayClair’s sister Kenyetta Alston called for justice, “My sister is not here and he is able to walk around on these streets. He’s able to go to work, he’s able to go to church and visit his family. I can’t visit my sister.”

Pinney’s defense attorney said in a statement Thursday, they don’t want this tried in the media and that TayClair Moore is not their adversary.

The trial has been delayed multiple times. However, there is no date currently scheduled.