SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On August 14, the family of a World War II veteran from Springfield will receive the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Brigadier General John Driscoll will present the medal to the family of Marine PFC Francis E. Drake, Jr.

He killed in action during the Guadalcanal campaign in 1942. His remains were identified in 2009.

The Medal of Liberty is awarded the family Massachusetts servicemen and women killed in the line of duty.