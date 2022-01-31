Family of Orlando Taylor calling for Commissioner Clapprood to step down

SPRINGIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of Orlando Taylor is demanding Commissioner Clapprood step down.

This is following a comment she made to 22News after the second officer involved shooting this month,

referring to when she speaks to her officers after incidents like this:

“It’s getting difficult because the department is young, and a lot of these men and women have not experienced this before, especially if they are not military. I could see it in their eyes, yesterday early morning when I came in, I see the fear in their eyes.” Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

As 22News reported, Clapprood was referencing when she speaks to her officers after incidents like an officer involved shooting.

On Monday, Minister Stokes was joined by the family of Orlando Taylor outside Springfield Police Headquarters.

“The fact that she would allow police officers to patrol our neighborhoods, black neighborhoods, knowing this fear exists is unconscionable and a blatant disregard for public safety,” Minister Stokes said.

Taylor was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield earlier this month. The District Attorney’s office determined deadly use of force was justified in Taylor’s case. They are now reviewing if use of force was justified in last week’s officer involved shooting by MGM Springfield.

22News reached out to Springfield Police for a comment but they have not provided one yet.